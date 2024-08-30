Criminal suspicions | The man suspected of thefts from the Kuhmoinen weapons museum was imprisoned

Criminal suspicions|The district court of Pirkanmaa imprisoned a 49-year-old man on Friday on suspicion of theft and attempted aggravated assault.

Bumpy the man suspected of the burglary of the arms and military museum on Wednesday has been arrested. The district court of Pirkanmaa imprisoned a 49-year-old man on Friday on suspicion of theft and attempted aggravated assault.

In a burglary on Wednesday, seven long-barreled black powder guns were taken from the weapons museum. The two men suspected of the crime were arrested on the same day in Kangasa.

The 49-year-old man is also suspected of the two burglaries of the Kuhmoinen Weapons Museum in July. Due to these criminal suspicions, he was already in pretrial detention earlier in the summer.