Friday, August 30, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal suspicions | The man suspected of thefts from the Kuhmoinen weapons museum was imprisoned

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 30, 2024
in World Europe
0
Criminal suspicions | The man suspected of thefts from the Kuhmoinen weapons museum was imprisoned
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The district court of Pirkanmaa imprisoned a 49-year-old man on Friday on suspicion of theft and attempted aggravated assault.

Bumpy the man suspected of the burglary of the arms and military museum on Wednesday has been arrested. The district court of Pirkanmaa imprisoned a 49-year-old man on Friday on suspicion of theft and attempted aggravated assault.

In a burglary on Wednesday, seven long-barreled black powder guns were taken from the weapons museum. The two men suspected of the crime were arrested on the same day in Kangasa.

The 49-year-old man is also suspected of the two burglaries of the Kuhmoinen Weapons Museum in July. Due to these criminal suspicions, he was already in pretrial detention earlier in the summer.

#Criminal #suspicions #man #suspected #thefts #Kuhmoinen #weapons #museum #imprisoned

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Europa and Conference League: Opponents of Eintracht Frankfurt and Heidenheim

Europa and Conference League: Opponents of Eintracht Frankfurt and Heidenheim

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]