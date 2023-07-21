Criminal suspicions | The man got angry at the intersection, followed into the yard and hit the head with a knife – suspected of attempted murder

Earlier this week, there was a stabbing in Varkaus.

in North Savo In the theft, a person stabbed one person in the person’s yard earlier this week. On Friday, the suspected perpetrator was ordered to be imprisoned in the district court of Pohjois-Savo.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on the most probable grounds, the Eastern Finland Police Department informs on Friday.

The person had set off in his car and drove in front of another car at the intersection. The motorist who had to give way was angry and started following the car that had turned in front, the police said in a press release on Wednesday.

When the person driving in front had arrived in his yard, the person following him had gone to the car and suddenly hit him with a knife. The plaintiff suffered an injury to his hand in the stabbing.

The police arrested a man born in 1996 on suspicion of the act.

The incident According to the police, it was first investigated as aggravated assault, but in the preliminary investigation the title has been changed to attempted murder.

“The reason for the change in the title of the case is the manner of committing the act with a bladed weapon, as well as the direction and strength of the blow to the head of the person concerned,” the police press release states.