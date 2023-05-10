Criminal suspicions | The man chained his spouse to the car and abused him, it is suspected of murder

The man chained the woman to the car so she couldn’t escape. The prosecutor demands a sentence for manslaughter.

Prosecutor demands at least a ten-year prison sentence for a man in his thirties who is suspected of killing his spouse in Iisalmi last November.

On the night of November 16, the emergency center received a notification that a car had driven into a ditch in Iisalmi for an unknown reason. When the authorities arrived, a woman was found dead outside the car.

According to the prosecutor, the man assaulted the woman by, among other things, pulling her hair, knocking her to the ground and pressing her against the ground. In addition, the man hit the victim on the head with an unknown object or hit his head several times on a hard surface, the prosecutor says.

According to the prosecutor, the man committed violence against the woman in the apartment, during the car journey of no more than ten kilometers, and at the exit point. According to the subpoena, the woman had a shackle during the car ride, which prevented her from leaving the car.

The man has been imprisoned since November. He has not submitted a written answer to the district court, which would reveal his position on the indictment.