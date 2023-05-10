Wednesday, May 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal suspicions | The man chained his spouse to the car and abused him, it is suspected of murder

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
Criminal suspicions | The man chained his spouse to the car and abused him, it is suspected of murder

The man chained the woman to the car so she couldn’t escape. The prosecutor demands a sentence for manslaughter.

Prosecutor demands at least a ten-year prison sentence for a man in his thirties who is suspected of killing his spouse in Iisalmi last November.

On the night of November 16, the emergency center received a notification that a car had driven into a ditch in Iisalmi for an unknown reason. When the authorities arrived, a woman was found dead outside the car.

According to the prosecutor, the man assaulted the woman by, among other things, pulling her hair, knocking her to the ground and pressing her against the ground. In addition, the man hit the victim on the head with an unknown object or hit his head several times on a hard surface, the prosecutor says.

According to the prosecutor, the man committed violence against the woman in the apartment, during the car journey of no more than ten kilometers, and at the exit point. According to the subpoena, the woman had a shackle during the car ride, which prevented her from leaving the car.

See also  Space | China launched the second module of its space station

The man has been imprisoned since November. He has not submitted a written answer to the district court, which would reveal his position on the indictment.

#Criminal #suspicions #man #chained #spouse #car #abused #suspected #murder

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The singer’s statement throws everyone into despair: “I have to resign myself, my health does not allow me to continue. I apologize for the failure to promise”

The singer's statement throws everyone into despair: "I have to resign myself, my health does not allow me to continue. I apologize for the failure to promise"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result