Criminal suspicions | The male’s suspected gross aid fraud will be transferred to prosecution

The preliminary investigation by the police has been completed and the case concerning the suspected gross aid fraud has been transferred to prosecution.

Bankruptcy The preliminary investigation into the drifting technology company Uros has been completed, informs the Oulu police. The investigation concerns suspected gross aid fraud.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the police suspect two people of the crime, who have denied the acts. The case has been transferred to the prosecutor for prosecution.

The police investigation has concerned loans and assistance received by Uros. The total value of these has been more than six million euros.

During the preliminary investigation of the founders of Uros Jyrki Hallikainen and Tommi Uharin property was ordered to confiscate an amount corresponding to more than six million euros.

The suspected crimes took place between 2011 and 2016. The police started a preliminary investigation in early 2021 based on the investigation request made by Business Finland.

The police suspect that the suspects have given Business Finland misleading information and concealed facts that would have been of essential importance in terms of receiving grants.

The male was declared bankrupt in February 2022.

Uhari left Uros some years ago, Hallikainen has been the main owner of Uros.