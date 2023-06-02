Criminal suspicions | The leadership of the Helsinki coalition had information about Pajula’s rape accusation

The Helsinki convention received information in advance about the rape charge against the city councilor and chairman of the board of HSL, Matias Pajula.

Coalition decision-makers the city councilor received the information Matias to Pajula about the alleged crime shortly before the accusation became public. Pajula is accused of rape.

The time of the suspected crime is in the spring of 2020 and the place of the crime is Helsinki. The leadership of the Helsinki coalition, however, had no information about the rape charge until the prosecution ended.

The members of the coalition interviewed by HS say that they have not come to their knowledge of any contacts or observations related to Pajula’s possible inappropriate behavior either.

Pajula was not a candidate in the spring parliamentary elections, even though he is a rising young coalition politician.

Chairman of the Helsinki Convention Tatu Rauhamäki according to Pajula did not want to run for office, and there were no more detailed discussions on the matter.

Willow has worked as a city councilor in the ranks of the coalition since 2021.

During the act, i.e. in 2020 and 2021, Pajula served as the chairman of the youth group.

He is also the current chairman of the board of Helsinki Region Transport (HSL).

Pajula did not want to comment on the matter to HS, despite several calls. After HS published the news, Pajula sent a press release about it his blog through. In the blog, Pajula denies having committed the crime.

Later, he supplemented the announcement by saying that he would resign from all municipal positions of trust while the case is being processed.

The coalition Chairman of the Helsinki council group Maarit Vierunen says that he already knew about the accusation before HS’s news about the matter.

According to Vierunen, Pajula had informed him and Tatu Rauhamäki about the matter recently, when the prosecution had been completed.

According to Vierusen, the accusation came as a complete surprise to him. He is not aware of similar claims being made about Pajula before.

“This was completely out of the blue. It’s a serious accusation and a serious matter, but at this point we’re waiting for the district court to do its job.”

At least for the time being, the position of HSL’s board chairman is held by Pajula’s deputy, i.e. according to Vierusen Sirpa Asko-Seljavaara (cook).

Helsinki Tatu Rauhamäki, chairman of the coalition, confirms that he found out about the indictment at the same time as Vieruse.

“A very serious matter and a serious charge,” Rauhamäki states.

According to Rauhamäki, there have been no claims about Pajula’s possible inappropriate behavior before.

Why was Pajula, the up-and-coming young politician of the coalition, not nominated for the spring parliamentary elections?

“He didn’t want to. We didn’t ask further.”

Why did Pajula refuse the nomination?

“We did not discuss this.”

Rauhamäki does not want to say more about the content of the discussions.

According to Rauhamäki, the decision that Pajula would give up his positions of trust for the time being was made by mutual agreement on Pajula’s initiative. Rauhamäki says that there has been no discussion about whether it is possible for Pajula to return to his duties.

“We are waiting for the district court’s decision on the matter.”

Should Pajula have told the party about the suspected crime earlier?

“It’s up to everyone personally to decide when to inform about it. This is enough for me that he told me about it after the prosecution was over.”

The coalition party secretary Kristina Kokko says that he received information about the rape charge against Pajula on Thursday. According to Koko, Pajula told about it herself.

Kokko says that the party office has not received any claims about Pajula’s potentially disruptive behavior.

Pajula has sat in the ongoing government negotiations as a secretary in one section, but that section has already finished its duties, according to Koko.

Kokko says that the coalition takes all cases of harassment “very seriously”. In case of cases of harassment, the party has a reporting channel where you can report possible inappropriate behavior.

Kokko considers the charge against Pajula to be serious. According to him, the party is not launching its own internal investigation into the case.

“It is important that the authorities find out [syytökset] carefully. In this matter, we trust their ability to clarify the events.”