Criminal suspicions | The KRP suspects three men with a foreign background of a terrorist crime in Helsinki

September 16, 2024
Criminal suspicions | The KRP suspects three men with a foreign background of a terrorist crime in Helsinki
The district court imprisoned three men on Friday.

in Finland a recent case is being investigated, in which three men of foreign origin are suspected of participating in the activities of a terrorist group. The title is rare.

They were imprisoned at the Helsinki district court on Friday for the most probable reasons. The period of the suspected crimes is from the beginning of last year until June of this year and the place of the crime is Helsinki. The men were born in the 1980s and one in the 1990s.

The case is being investigated by the Central Criminal Police (krp). The prosecutor is the Deputy Crown Prosecutor Jukka Rappe. The documents of the case have been declared secret.

Each suspect is assigned legal counsel. One of the assistants said on Monday morning that it is still too early to comment.

The news is updated.

