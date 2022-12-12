Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Criminal suspicions | The hunting party is suspected of illegally felling several moose during the autumn hunting season

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 12, 2022
in World Europe
The authorities suspect that the moose were felled in violation of permit conditions in Puolanga and Hyrynsalmi.

12.12. 19:22

Oulu the police department and the Kainuu border guard are investigating the suspected poaching of several moose.

The authorities suspect that deer were felled in violation of permit conditions in Puolanga and Hyrynsalmi in the fall of this year during the deer hunting season. According to the investigation, a hunting party from Northern Savonia is suspected of having killed several moose without the required hunting permits.

Several people have been arrested during the investigation. The preliminary investigation was started based on the findings of Metsähallitus’ batch control.

The authorities are investigating the matter as a serious hunting crime and concealment of illegal catch. The police are also conducting an investigation in accordance with the Firearms Act.

A serious hunting crime can be sentenced to four months to a year in prison. Concealing illegal catch can be sentenced to fines or a maximum of one year in prison.

