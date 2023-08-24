Criminal suspicions | The Helsinki police investigated three hate crimes: A passenger spat at the bus driver because the button did not work

The Helsinki police have investigated three hate crimes since the beginning of the year.

Police has finished the preliminary investigation into three separate hate crimes that happened at the beginning of the year, the Helsinki police informs.

According to the police, the situations involved, among other things, barking and threatening behavior.

In January, the police received a report in a case where a nervous bus passenger spat in the face of the bus driver.

The stop button of the bus had not worked, and the male passenger had become nervous about the situation, marched to the front of the bus and started insulting the driver. At the end of this, the man is suspected of spitting at the driver.

The police have also investigated another hate crime from January.

The case concerned a situation where the victim’s neighbor disturbed him and called him racist names.

In March a taxi passenger got angry when the driver forbade the customer to drink alcohol in the car.

Disgusted by this, the passenger started behaving threateningly and belittling the driver.

The driver refused to continue the journey. The passenger had gotten out of the car and tried to get in through the driver’s door. He also punched the driver’s side window.

With the police a discrimination case from July is also under investigation.

The investigation concerns a situation where three people were denied entry to a restaurant in Helsinki. The reason given by the order supervisor was the restaurant’s instructions, which forbade Roma people to enter.