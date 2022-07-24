Criminal suspicions | The four-year-old was left in the car for several hours in Susivaara, the father is suspected of throwing it

A 39-year-old man from Oulu is suspected of throwing his child. A four-year-old child had been left in the car without food or drink.

Lapland the police suspect that a 39-year-old man from Oulu left his four-year-old child for several hours without food or drink in a car parked in the countryside in Susivaara.

The Lapland Police Department informs about this in a press release.

According to the police, in addition to the child, there were two dogs in the car. The police received information about the events from the child’s mother, who was waiting for the child to be brought to her at the summer vacation spot Ylitornio. Mom was worried when this had lasted longer than expected.

Police was able to find out the location of the car, and the patrol that went to the place found the car after one o’clock in the morning, where the child was scared and cold.

The first aid unit and social workers also arrived. The child was given to the mother who came to the scene after the examination.

The father was finally found with the help of a police dog at five in the morning in a remote area. According to the police, the man was behaving erratically.

The man was sent to the hospital for tests. After investigations and observation, he was delivered to the police prison in Kemi.