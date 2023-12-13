Criminal suspicions | The former financial director bought a new Tesla with the NFL club's credit card and much more – after four years, 20 million euros had disappeared

Amit Patel is suspected of fraud.

NFL club Former employee of the Jacksonville Jaguars By Amit Patel accused of embezzlement of 20 million euros in Florida, USA, tells sports media The Athletic.

According to the Athletic, Patel is suspected of using a Jaguars credit card for personal expenses between 2019 and 2023. For example, a new Tesla, a Nissan pick-up truck, an apartment on the Ponte Vedra beach and a designer watch worth almost 100,000 euros were bought with the credit card, as well as much more.

Some of the money was also used to acquire cryptocurrency and play online gambling games.

According to the Athletic, the lawsuit filed in Jacksonville District Court does not mention the Jaguars organization by name. However, the club confirmed in its press release that it was the target of suspected embezzlement.

– We confirm that the team fired the person named in the lawsuit in February 2023. Over the past few months, we have been working closely with the FBI and the Florida State Attorney during the investigation. We are grateful for their contribution to the case, the Jaguars wrote in a statement.

To the press release according to Patel was the financial director of the club and took advantage of his position as a credit person. According to the society, no other person is suspected of cooperating with Patel in connection with the incident.

According to the suit, Patel oversaw the Jaguars' monthly bank statements and unit budgets, and managed the club's virtual credit card program. Thanks to his position, he had the right to use a credit card for expenses related to the company's operations.

Patel is suspected of recording fake expenses for money transfers to cover up his fraud. According to the Athletic, he may have claimed to have paid for flights or hotel stays when he was actually using the credit card for personal expenses.

Patella accused of fraud and illegal money transfer. If he is convicted of the charges, he may have to pay more than 20 million euros in compensation for the money he spent.

The case will proceed to an indictment hearing, where either a judge or a grand jury will decide whether to file formal charges. Patel's attorney sought a plea agreement in which Patel agrees to take the case to a judge for indictment, without a grand jury.