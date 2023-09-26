Criminal suspicions | The former city councilor of Jyväskylä denies being guilty of human trafficking

The police suspect Teemu Torsso of human trafficking.

Police doubts the former city councilor of Jyväskylä Teemu from Torsso human trafficking.

Torssonen confirmed the matter himself to HS on Tuesday. He denies having committed the crime.

“I was questioned about this matter two years ago, and for two years nothing has been heard about it. This criminal suspicion is completely ridiculous and made up,” says Torssonen.

Suspicion of a crime is related to the first news about the matter Ilta-Sanom that according to Torssonen himself, to the relationship between him and his ex-wife.

It is suspected that the circumstances of the relationship were such that it was human trafficking. The criminal suspicion dates back a few years to a time when the couple was still together.

According to IS, Torssonen is suspected of having forced his then-wife into various tasks, such as overseeing fisheries.

“It has remained a little unclear to me what the matter is about. I remember from the interrogations that this would involve something related to taking out the garbage. That I would have forced or threatened it. And then there is something related to fishing,” Torssonen tells HS.

According to Torssonen himself, the criminal complaint stems from a custody dispute. HS has not been able to check the matter from other sources.

Director of Investigations of the Internal Finland Police, Crime Commissioner Saara Asmundela says in IS that the human trafficking investigation is nearing its end and there is one suspect in the crime. However, Asmundela refused to comment on the suspect’s identity.

From the torso was suspected of having once worked as an election manager for basic Finns Pekka Katajana about the attempted murder.

However, the prosecutors did not press charges against Torsso because, according to them, there was evidence that he had participated in a violent project. Even the additional investigation did not bring new evidence in the matter.

Kataja was assaulted at her home in Jämsänkoski in July 2020. Two men broke into her apartment, and she was hit several times on the head with a hammer or other object.

Torssonen denied the criminal suspicions.

Torssonen has previously belonged to Basic Finns, but he was expelled from the party.