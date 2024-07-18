Criminal suspicions | The forensic scientist knocks out Vornane’s explanation of the warning shot

Criminal suspicions|There is a really high threshold for using a weapon in emergency protection, says assistant professor of criminal law Tatu Hyttinen from the University of Turku.

Congressman Timo Vornanen (ps) denies being guilty of causing danger or making an illegal threat in the center of Helsinki on April 26.

“I have tried to avoid physical contact and stop the illegal attack on me by shooting in a safe direction, at a street stone, a warning shot with a small-caliber and low-powered weapon,” Vornanen writes in the press release he sent on Wednesday evening.

According to Vornanen, he has experienced a serious threat of violence outside Bar Ihku and an “attack” on him. By firing the gun, the member of parliament tried to prevent a possible fight, according to his press release.

“Due to the deterrent effect of the warning shot, all parties remained healthy,” Vornanen writes.

The police are suspicious Vornanen is guilty of causing danger, two illegal threats, a firearm offense and a firearm violation.

In addition, the police suspect that another person is guilty of threatening Vornase.

“ “It is a really high threshold to have the right to resort to a weapon in emergency protection.”

Finland the law does not allow preventing a fight with a warning shot, says the assistant professor of criminal law Tatu Hyttinen from the University of Turku.

“It is a really high threshold to have the right to resort to a weapon in emergency protection. In practice, it would require that you are attacked with a weapon in such a way that you are shot, and you have no other choice but to return fire,” says Hyttinen.

According to Vornanen’s press release, the member of parliament was not guilty of causing danger because he did not pose a concrete danger to anyone by shooting at the ground.

One is typically guilty of causing danger by firing a gun in a place where there are people, says Hyttinen.

“If you shoot with a gun in the center of Helsinki, where there are people in general, then causing danger is very close, regardless of which direction you shoot.”

Criminal law according to the law, one commits an illegal threat if “raises a weapon against another or otherwise threatens another with a crime” in such a way that the person threatened has a justified reason to fear that his personal safety is in serious danger.

According to the preliminary investigation, Vornanen pointed a gun at two people in the incident in front of Bar Ihku. The police therefore suspect him of two illegal threats.

“Probably many of us, if a person threatens us with a gun on the street, have a perfectly justified reason to fear for our lives,” says Hyttinen.

“I have had no intention of harming anyone,” Vornanen writes in his announcement. The member of parliament denies having committed an illegal threat.

Causing dangerillegal threats and firearms crime are all medium-serious crimes that are comparable in reprehensibility to basic assault, says Tatu Hyttinen.

Fines or up to two years in prison can be sentenced for each crime. Vorna is also suspected of a firearm violation, but according to the law, he cannot be sentenced to prison.

Several Chairmen of parliamentary groups interviewed by HS said on Wednesday that after the end of the legal process, Vornase’s dismissal from the parliament must be assessed.

According to the constitution, a member of parliament can be fired if he receives a legally binding prison sentence for an intentional crime.

Vornanen’s criminal suspicions will proceed to prosecution this week.

HS could not reach Vorna to comment on the criminal suspicions on Wednesday evening.