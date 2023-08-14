Criminal suspicions | The father did not return the children to the mother, the police found the father and the children on the outdoor path

The single mother of two children reported to the police on Sunday that the children’s father has not returned the children as agreed.

Police is investigating the suspected arbitrary custody of two children in Northern Ostrobothnia, informs the Oulu police.

The mother of the children informed the police on Sunday that the father of her children has not returned the children to her as agreed. The children’s mother is their sole parent. Both children are under school age and live in Oulu.

Police found the children and their father on an outdoor trail in Muhos on Monday afternoon.

The police arrested the man after finding him. The preliminary investigation continues with the questioning of the parties involved.

Arbitrary custody occurs, for example, in a situation where the other parent of the child takes the child for himself when he is not entitled to it or keeps the child longer than the agreed time.

The difference to child abduction is that a person is considered guilty of child abduction when, in connection with arbitrary custody, he takes the child away from his country of residence or fails to return the child there.