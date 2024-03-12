Criminal suspicions | The entourage of a 17-year-old social media influencer was subjected to threatening harassment in the middle of the day in Helsinki

Fitness influencer Aada Länsiluoto and her entourage found themselves in a distressing situation in Merihaa on Saturday in the middle of filming, when an unknown person approached the photographer. The police are investigating the incident as an assault.

Fitness influencer Aada Länsiluoto17, got into a scary situation in Helsinki's Merihaa on Saturday.

He was in the local parking garage in the afternoon with a photographer and an assistant filming content for social media. Länsiluodo has almost 30,000 followers on Instagram.

After the filming had lasted a couple of hours, Länsiluoto, dressed in shorts, was warming up in the car. Suddenly, he noticed that a dark, license plateless car with an open window had driven up to the photographer.

Three young people were sitting in the car, one of whom, according to Länsiluoto, started shouting that the people who participated in the filming are there without permission and that they should pay if they want to continue filming.

Länsiluoto says that he was surprised by the situation, because according to him, it is a parking garage open to everyone and the shouter seemed to be in the clear.

Situation escalated very quickly, according to Länsiluoto. According to him, the person sitting in the driver's seat threatened to run over the camera, causing the photographer to step between the car and the camera.

“Suddenly, the car started moving and pushed the cameraman,” Länsiluoto says.

Shortly after this, a person who behaved aggressively got out of the car and tried to approach the photographer, according to Länsiluoto. According to him, the photographer suffered bruises and contusions in the situation.

According to Länsiluoto, the photographer finally managed to trigger the situation with his calm actions. In addition, one of the unknown young people sitting in the car came to calm down his friend who had behaved aggressively.

Länsiluoto says that he panicked and called the emergency center “with a shaking voice”. While waiting for the police, the young people managed to leave the place.

The police patrol that arrived at the scene told Länsiluodo and its teams that the suspected perpetrator had not been found, but the car used by the group had been found empty nearby.

According to Länsiluoto, the police registered a crime report for what happened on the spot.

“It was scary that there was no clear motive in the situation. It felt like the guy just wanted to beat someone up,” he says.

Helsinki the police confirmed to Helsingin Sanomat that they are investigating a similar incident that happened in Merihaa on Saturday afternoon. The police are interrogating the head of the investigation Juha Åkermanin including the next relevant parties.

The case is being investigated as an assault. However, the police have not made any arrests.

Åkerman did not comment on a possible car related to the incident.

“The investigation is in the early stages. We will first try to complete the interrogations before we release more information about the case to the public,” says Åkerman.

According to Åkerman, assaults that take place in the middle of the day in a public place and are directed at a person unknown to the perpetrator are rare.

Western Credit lives in Helsinki but has never had to witness a similar situation before. He does fitness sports and therefore does not move much in the evenings in the city.

“But this happened in broad daylight. It's unnerving that strangers without any reason attacked like that,” he says.

According to Länsiluoto, he has been feeling anxious and depressed for the past few days. However, he wanted to share his experience as a warning to others that this can happen.

“Perhaps the situation escalated when we remained so calm at first and did not immediately obey and give money,” he reflects.