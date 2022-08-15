Criminal suspicions | The duo suspected of cutting the cable that stopped train traffic was caught

The police have no other suspects in the Lempäälä optical fiber theft attempt. The two are suspected for the most probable reasons.

Train traffic The duo suspected of cutting the cable that stopped the train have been caught, says the police of the Interior of Finland.

The arrest took place last Thursday, and the two have already been released.

The suspects of the crime have been arrested, but according to the police, there were no conditions to demand their imprisonment. Therefore, it is not suspected that they will try to complicate the investigation, continue the crimes or flee.

Director of investigations Lassi Suoranta does not want to say whether the suspects have denied or confessed to the acts during the interrogations.

“The matter has been clarified with them, but the police will not comment on the content of the preliminary investigation or the interrogation reports.”

The police do not have any other suspects, but the two are suspected of the cable cutting and the second theft that happened after that for the most probable reasons, Suoranta specifies.

According to Suoranta, the preliminary investigation is going well and is making progress all the time. He thinks that the case will be considered for prosecution within a couple of months.

All train service between Tampere and Riihimäki was interrupted on Monday of last week for more than half a day. Behind the outage was an attempt to steal fiber optic cables from the construction site of the railway bridge crossing Turuntie in Lempäälä.

The activities of the duo suspected of the crime were recorded on a video surveillance recording.

It is suspected that the same duo stole other property from the border of Vesilahti and Lempäälä municipalities about half an hour after this. There is also a video surveillance recording of this crime, which shows the act and the vehicle used by the perpetrators.

According to the police, the suspects are Finns and old acquaintances of the police. They have committed similar crimes in the past.

Regarding the cutting of the cable, the police suspect the duo of attempted theft. The act remained a business apparently because the duo lost interest in the cable because it did not contain copper.