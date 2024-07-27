Criminal suspicions | The drunken driver ran over the woman and fled the scene in Keminmaa

Criminal suspicions|The man later reported himself to the police, says the Lapland Police Department.

Young a man was driving an intoxicated and illegally used car on the night between Thursday and Friday on Rantatie in Keminmaa, where he ran into a woman with the car.

The woman was seriously injured in the accident. He has been taken to the Oulu hospital, says the Lapland Police Department in its press release.

The police according to the report, the young man had obtained unauthorized use of the vehicle through another person. He had two friends with him on the drive.

After the collision, the driver had stopped the car a short distance away. One of the passengers returned to see what had happened and called the emergency services. The driver and the other occupant had left the scene.

According to the release, about an hour after the incident, the young person driving the car called the emergency center and reported what had happened. The police came to arrest the young man.