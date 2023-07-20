Criminal suspicions | The drug league carried duffle bags full of drugs

The police have investigated an extensive drug crime suspicion. Four men are suspected of distributing dozens of kilograms of hashish and marijuana.

Over The criminal investigation into the importation and distribution of 100 kilos of narcotics is being completed, informs the Länsi-Uusimaa police.

Since April, the police have been investigating a crime complex in which four men are suspected. They are not Finnish citizens.

The criminal investigation started when one of the men arrived in Finland from abroad. The man was under police surveillance because he was suspected of being involved in a series of crimes against BMW cars that happened earlier in the Western Uusimaa region.

Police followed how the man and his accomplice packed cars full of large-sized durable fabric bags and started driving towards Lahti.

Häme police stopped the cars north of Lahti for inspection. A large amount of narcotics was found in the vehicles.

More drugs were found in the apartment hotel in Helsinki, where the man and his partners were staying. In total, approximately 73 kilograms of drugs were seized during the preliminary investigation, most of which was hashish and the rest marijuana.

In addition to that, the police have confiscated more than 120,000 euros in cash, which is suspected to have come from drug dealing.

The case will be transferred to prosecution in the next few days. The crime is an aggravated drug offence.

