Criminal suspicions | The driver pursued by the police in Pasila and Käpylä drove into the bank – tried to escape even after that

Police was chasing a car with several patrols in the Käpylä and Pasila area on Tuesday evening around half past ten.

HS reporter who witnessed the chase Annikka Mutanen according to the report, at half past ten, at least five police cars drove through the intersection of Mäkelänkatu and Koskelankatu on an alert.

Helsinki police inspector Timo Viipuri from the police command center tells HS that the driver “crossed” Pasila and Käpylä.

Viipuri says that several police patrols took part in the chase, as they were trying to “smash” the car.

The car stopped after the driver hit a bank, after which the driver tried to run away. The police arrested the driver, and he is suspected of at least grossly endangering traffic safety. The headings of criminal suspicion will be specified later.

According to Viipur, the police operation took a total of about 20 minutes from notification to arrest. He also says that something similar happens in the Helsinki area every week.