Criminal suspicions | The driver crashed on the highway at 174 kilometers per hour in the capital region

The 174-kilometer-per-hour crash was revealed under police supervision on the Lahti highway.

Driver crashed on Sunday due to extreme speeding on the Helsinki and Lahti highway on Sunday. The road section had a speed limit of 100 kilometers per hour, but the car had a speed of 174 kilometers per hour.

Speeding was revealed under police supervision, where a lot of traffic offenses were detected, the police announced on the messaging service Twitter.

The police also observed a car traveling at a speed of 143 kilometers per hour on a road section where the speed limit was 100 kilometers per hour. The car in question was still running towards the red lights when leaving the highway.

Speeding among those who passed was also a car that traveled 142 kilometers per hour in the 100 kilometers per hour speed limit. A speeding car overtook the others on the right.

The Itä-Uusimaa police also announced on the messaging service Twitter about the driver they spotted on Lahdentie who “didn’t have a driver’s license, but had amphetamines”.

In Järvenpää, on the other hand, there was a case where the driver’s result in the breathalyzer test was 0.76 milligrams per liter, i.e. the limit of gross drunk driving was exceeded, the police said.

In addition, the police confiscated two radar detectors from the cars.

