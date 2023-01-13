Criminal suspicions | The doctor wrote a large number of drug prescriptions to get medicine and money – Valvira restricted the rights

The police say in their announcement that they suspect that the doctor from Oulu has signed a large number of unjustified prescriptions for narcotic drugs for a year and a half.

Police suspects that a doctor from Oulu has signed a large number of unjustified prescriptions for several people for a year and a half, says the Oulu Police Department in its press release.

According to HS information, the doctor suspected of crimes is a 45-year-old woman from Oulu. Valvira has limited his right to practice.

According to the release, the doctor would have signed prescriptions between January 2021 and July 2022 for several people who lived in the Oulu region. Prescriptions are written for drugs affecting the central nervous system and narcotic drugs.

The doctor is also suspected of taking a share of the medicines as payment for writing the prescriptions. The police suspect that when he wrote the prescriptions, he was aware that the medicines would be sold on.

The police suspect that the doctor has also asked other people to sell medicines, in which case he has also benefited financially from the sale. In addition, the doctor is suspected of having procured and used narcotics himself.

According to HS information, the woman was imprisoned on suspicion of a serious drug crime from the end of July to the end of November.

The woman’s legal assistant refuses to comment on the case.

Police says that he started investigating the case in the summer of 2022 and has now completed it.

During the preliminary investigation, the police ordered several coercive measures targeting freedom and property and conducted several home and device searches. The preliminary investigation is described in the police bulletin as quite extensive and exceptional in nature.

As far as the doctor is concerned, the police have investigated the whole matter as a serious narcotics crime and a drug crime. In addition to the doctor, the police suspect one person of a serious drug crime and several other people of drug crime and drug crimes.

The case set has moved to prosecution consideration.