Sunday, January 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal suspicions | The dock operator is suspected of being drunk on water transport in Lappeenranta

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 8, 2023
in World Europe
0

The driver had driven the boat across to the waterway.

In Lappeenranta it is suspected to have happened on Friday afternoon, a peculiar water traffic drunkenness considering the time of year.

The police received a report about the “exceptional” driving style of the dock driver. The driver had driven across the landing to the fairway, informs the Southeastern Finland Police Department.

The Lappeenranta police suspect that the ferry operator is guilty of drunkenness in water transport and the crime of using narcotics.

#Criminal #suspicions #dock #operator #suspected #drunk #water #transport #Lappeenranta

See also  Incredible job posting - speaker clarifies
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

World of football shocked: the former champion died of a heart attack at the age of 40

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result