Criminal suspicions | The dock operator is suspected of being drunk on water transport in Lappeenranta

The driver had driven the boat across to the waterway.

In Lappeenranta it is suspected to have happened on Friday afternoon, a peculiar water traffic drunkenness considering the time of year.

The police received a report about the “exceptional” driving style of the dock driver. The driver had driven across the landing to the fairway, informs the Southeastern Finland Police Department.

The Lappeenranta police suspect that the ferry operator is guilty of drunkenness in water transport and the crime of using narcotics.