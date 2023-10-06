Criminal suspicions | The district court continued the detention of a Russian man suspected of terrorist crimes

The Russian man is suspected of participating in the activities of a terrorist group and otherwise supporting the activities of a terrorist group.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court has continued the detention of a Russian man suspected of terrorist crimes in Ukraine. The case was discussed in the district court on Friday.

The detention of the 36-year-old man was discussed for the first time at the end of August. He can always request a new processing two weeks after the previous one at the earliest.

The man has been kept in Vantaa prison.

According to the district court’s public information, the Russian man is suspected of participating in the activities of a terrorist group and otherwise supporting the activities of a terrorist group. The suspected crimes took place between June 2014 and August 2015 in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. The man has denied being guilty of terrorist activities.

Correction October 6, 2023 at 2021: Corrected in the caption Lampela’s title is legal assistant.

Read more: The war leader suspected of terrorist crimes was going on vacation to Nice, was caught in facial recognition in Helsinki-Vantaa

Read more: The court decided: The detention of the leader of the war group suspected of terrorist crimes will be continued until further notice