Criminal suspicions | The defense of fashion mogul Peter Nygård is proposing a sentence of less than two years for four sexual crimes

Fashion mogul Peter Nygaard will be sentenced for sexual crimes against four women next Friday, a court in Toronto, Canada said Thursday.

The prosecutor had demanded a fifteen-year sentence for the Canadian-Finnish Nygård, but stated on Wednesday that a total of 19 years could be imposed for the crimes.

The prosecutor took Nygård’s state of health and old age into account with his request for a lower sentence. Nygård turned 83 on Wednesday.

Born in Helsinki, the businessman moved to Canada with his parents as a child.

Defense demanded on Thursday that Nygård’s sentence be shortened, citing, among other things, the details of the crimes, precedents, and especially Nygård’s poor health and age.

According to the defense, the appropriate sentence for Nygård would be 8.5 years in prison for the four crimes combined, and it should be given as a joint punishment of six years.

According to the defense, the 50 months Nygård has already served should also be deducted from the six years, in which case the length of the sentence would be less than two years. Thus, Nygård could serve his sentence in a provincial prison instead of a Canadian federal prison.

The trial the judge and Nygård’s defense disagreed over, among other things, whether the federal prison system can adequately care for aging inmates.

According to the defense, Nygård needs a hospital bed in his cell, for example, and therefore he should serve his sentence in a provincial prison.

According to the prosecutor, Nygård’s defense had invoked his health condition numerous times and, according to it, only sought to postpone the trial and the verdict.

Nygård was also said to have tried to arrange laser eye surgery for himself either on Wednesday or Thursday morning before the court hearings.

The trial finally, there was a discussion about which of the trial’s evidence would be released to the press.

The publication of the evidence was at the judge’s discretion, and he was of the opinion that the evidence should be published as widely as possible. Only Nygård’s medical reports will have confidential content removed.

Nygård attended the trial in a black parka with a hood on his head and a face mask over his face, and his face was barely visible. He arrived at the trial in a wheelchair and occasionally spoke with his lawyer.

Nygård had the right to speak to the court on Thursday before the verdict was handed down, but he stated in a shaky voice that he did not want to do so. He has the right to give his statement on Friday next week before the verdict is handed down.

Nygård was stated in November of last year, he was found guilty of four sexual crimes, and he was acquitted of one charge of sexual crime and deprivation of liberty. The crimes in question took place in the late 1980s and mid-2000s.

In addition to the Toronto court case, similar charges have been brought against Nygård in Quebec and Manitoba. Nygård is also accused of sexual crimes in the United States.