Criminal suspicions | The deceased was found on the ground in Vantaa, two are suspected of murder

The police present two people for arrest. According to STT’s information, at least one of them has a violent crime background.

Eastern Uusimaa the police have started an investigation into the murder that happened in Vantaa.

The case is currently being investigated as a homicide. Director of Investigation, Crime Commissioner Rauno Jämsä says in the press release that the police got to the bottom of the case last Thursday, when a deceased person was found in the terrain.

According to Jämsä, a passer-by had noticed a body lying in a ditch.

According to the police, the murder itself took place a week ago on Monday. Two people are suspected of the murder, whom the police will present this afternoon as suspects for probable cause.

According to STT’s information, at least one of the suspects has a previous history of violent crime.

The police will continue the preliminary investigation of the case and will provide more information later if necessary.