Criminal suspicions | The customer service worker threw a coffee cup at Heidi-Mari Saarnilehto, who was picking up the package: “I was scared, what will fly next”

Criminal suspicions|Saarnilehto filed a criminal complaint about the case. Matkahuolto and Posti are considering ending their cooperation at that office.

Heidi-Mari Saarnilehto was the target of an exceptional attack on Monday while picking up his postal package from the Matkahuolto and Post office in Nakkila.

While waiting for his turn, Saarilehto heard how the customer service worker cursed and scolded another employee for messing up the package codes and the service.