Criminal suspicions | The crime title of the Pitäjänmäki McDonald’s stabbing was changed from manslaughter to murder

Criminal suspicions|A man in his thirties is suspected of stabbing a woman in her twenties at McDonald’s in Pitäjänmäki in April.

Pitäjänmäki The investigation title of the homicide that happened in the McDonald’s restaurant has hardened from manslaughter to murder during the preliminary investigation. The Helsinki Police Department announced the matter on Tuesday afternoon.

The name of the crime usually refers to either a particularly raw or cruel way of doing things or the plannedness of the act.

A man in his thirties is suspected of stabbing a woman in her twenties at the McDonald’s restaurant in Pitäjänmäki on the evening of April 6. The woman died of her injuries at the scene. The stabber is suspected of hitting the victim several times with a bladed weapon.

The suspect was captured on April 10. The man suspected of murder has a previous criminal record.

In addition, two people were arrested during the preliminary investigation on April 21 on suspicion of providing aid.

The preliminary investigation of the case has been transferred to the prosecutor for consideration of charges. The deadline for indictment is August 14.

The police according to the information provided earlier, the victim and the suspect knew each other from the past. Eyewitness by the victim had a baby with her.

The man suspected of stabbing left the restaurant in a taxi after the act. The police caught him in Helsinki.

The man born in 1994 has been convicted of several assaults and property and traffic crimes over the years. He has also received a sentence for carrying a knife in a public place.