Criminal suspicions | The Court of Appeal also ordered Mika Moring to be imprisoned on suspicion of murder

The Court of Appeal overturned the district court’s earlier acquittal decision and ordered Mika Moring to be re-imprisoned on suspicion of murder.

The decision of the Helsinki Court of Appeal concerns a complaint in which the director of investigations of the Helsinki police complained to the court about the district court’s decision on Monday to release Moring from pretrial detention.

The District Court of Helsinki decided at that time that Moring, who was imprisoned on December 2, will no longer be held in custody Katja Miinalainen on suspicion of murder.

In its decision on Friday, the Court of Appeal decided to accept the complaint of the Helsinki police. The Court of Appeal changed the district court’s decision so that Moring was re-ordered to be re-imprisoned with probable cause on suspicion of murder.

Although Moring was released from remand custody on Monday by the district court’s decision, he practically did not have time to be free.

After the district court’s acquittal decision, Moring was immediately arrested on suspicion of another crime.

In connection with the new criminal suspicions, the Helsinki district court on Friday ordered Moring to be remanded in custody on suspicion of four counts of rape, two deprivations of liberty and one count of assault.

The criminal suspicions in Friday’s detention decision are timed for three periods between 2016 and 2022.

The criminal suspicions underlying this arrest came to the attention of the police when the police asked the suspect’s potential victims to contact the police.

Helsinki the police have said that they suspect Moring of the murder in the case of 28-year-old Katja Miinalainen, who was reported missing in the fall.

The Eastern Finland police, on the other hand, suspect that Moring is related to the 35-year-old who disappeared in the fall of 2019 Sarah Arvan to the case of disappearance, which is also being investigated as a suspected murder.

Moring’s lawyer told STT on Friday that Moring denies having committed the crimes that the police currently suspect him of.

Helsingin Sanomat has published the suspect’s name exceptionally in order to reach other possible victims, and because the publication of identifying information can help solve serious crimes.