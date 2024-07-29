Criminal suspicions | The course of events of the Jyväskylä beach shooting is clear, the main suspects are two

Criminal suspicions|The dispute between the two parties escalated to a shooting on the beach, the police believe.

About the shooting The two men suspected at the beach in Jyväskylä have been released on Monday, the police say.

Early on Saturday, the emergency center received several reports of gunshots. The police first arrested 12 people from Tuomiojärvi’s beach, who are suspected of being related to the incident in one way or another.

Two men were arrested over the weekend in connection with the incident, and the police consider them “clearly the main perpetrators” in the case. They were released on Monday. The other detainees were already released earlier.

Events the police have the outline of the process clear, says the crime commissioner Sami Salo.

According to Salo, two groups of young adults met on the beach, where the argument escalated. Both parties fired a gun, but the guns were not aimed at people, says Salo.

The parties knew each other from before. All those present were of legal age, young central Finnish adults under the age of 30.

Events is being investigated as causing danger, a drug crime and a firearms crime.

Other people present are also suspected of at least some crimes, but as the investigation progresses, the situation may change.

According to Crime Commissioner Salo, the motive is clear, but the police are not going to open it. Drugs were partly involved, he says.

The shooting happened around 5:30 am. Apparently, there were no others on the beach at the time.