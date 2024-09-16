Criminal suspicions | The arrest of the Hämeenkatu shooter suspect begins, the courthouse under heavy police guard

Criminal suspicions|The police demand that the man be arrested for murder.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The detention session of the man suspected of being the Hämeenkatu shooter begins in Pirkanmaa district court. The courthouse has a stronger police guard than usual, the police carry long-barreled guns and helmets. The police present a Roma man to be imprisoned for murder, a woman died in a shooting on Thursday evening. The man was caught in Kuru, North Pirkanmaa, he has a history of serious violent crimes.

Pirkanmaan The district court is under strong police guard on Monday, when the detention session of the man suspected of being the Hämeenkatu shooter begins in court.

The session starts at 1 pm and the court is expected to make a decision on the detention soon after.

The courthouse has a stronger police guard than usual. There are several police cars and police inside and outside the house. Some of the police have long-barreled guns and helmets. That is not usual in custody proceedings.

The police present a Roma man to be imprisoned for murder. HS is following the trial, which can be expected to be fast.

Woman died in a shooting on Thursday evening right in the heart of Tampere on Hämeenkatu. The woman had a small child with her, who was not injured in the situation.

There were plenty of people there who also tried to help the victim. The police caught the man later in Kuru, Pohjois Pirkanmaa. The man has a background of serious violent crimes.