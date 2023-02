Criminal suspicions | The 94-year-old fell almost 170 kilometers per hour in Kauhajoki

The police suspect the driver of grossly endangering traffic safety and banned him from driving.

Police stopped a 94-year-old car driver who was speeding briskly on Kauhajoki in Southern Ostrobothnia on Friday.

The driver was driving 80 kilometers per hour in a speed limit of 169 kilometers per hour, the Ostrobothnia Police Department informs.

The 94-year-old is suspected of grossly endangering traffic safety and was banned from driving.