Criminal suspicions | The 17-year-olds raced along the Tuusulanväylä with passengers on board: speeds of almost 170 and 200 kilometers per hour

Criminal suspicions|The young people committed several traffic offenses over the weekend, says the police in Itä-Uusimaa.

Eastern Uusimaa the police say in their announcement that the perpetrator of several weekend traffic crimes was a young driver.

According to the release, early on Saturday morning, a 15-year-old boy drove a car that was used without permission by his friend’s parents and crashed into an intersection. In the situation, the driver was driving at high speed and is suspected of drunk driving. In addition to the driver, there were three boys of the same age.

Only the driver was in the other car involved in the collision.

Crime Commissioner Sampsa Square Itä-Uusimaa police say that the car driven by a 15-year-old had drifted off the road due to a collision. All the participants received injuries of varying degrees from the situation and were transported to the hospital for further treatment.

According to Aukio, the driver has said that he was driving at a speed of about one hundred kilometers per hour before the intersection and only had time to brake shortly before the collision. The speed limit in the area was 50 km/h.

In addition on Saturday, an 18-year-old man drove almost 100 km/h over the speed limit in Tuusula, Hämeentie.

In Tuusulanväylä in Vantaa, two 17-year-old boys competed in an area where the speed limit was 100 km/h. The speeds measured were almost 170 km/h and 200 km/h. Both drivers had three passengers on board.

The 15-year-old girl who fell on the ATV is again suspected of aggravated drunk driving.

A total of twelve drivers are suspected of grossly endangering business safety, nearly 20 drivers of serious negligence and 15 drivers of various degrees of drunken driving, says the inspectorate. Katri Lehti in the bulletin.

According to the release, the traffic police issued several driving bans over the weekend due to speeding and intoxication.