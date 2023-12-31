Criminal suspicions | Swiss organization tracks war crime suspects: “Hundreds if not thousands in Europe alone”

Trial International has tipped off the authorities about the whereabouts of, among other things, a member of the Gambian death squad and a relative of the Syrian president.

Russian the war of aggression in Ukraine and the war in Gaza have brought the rules of warfare back into the public debate. In the aftermath of previous wars and conflicts, people suspected of violating the rules of war, i.e. of war crimes, are walking free.

The Swiss organization Trial International has been tracking these individuals around the world for over 20 years. The operation of the Trial organization is based on the fact that arrests and legal processes of suspects in war crimes-type crimes can be initiated anywhere in the world, regardless of the suspect's nationality or the place where the suspected crimes were committed.

On the basis of the same international agreements, the Finnish authorities have also been able to investigate the suspect of war crimes in Ukraine by Voislav Torden actions after the Supreme Court of Finland stated that he cannot be extradited to Ukraine due to the prison conditions in the country.

Voislav Torden's detention trial at the Helsinki District Court in December. See also Column | No Keti Kotic

At this moment about 15 cases reported by Trial are being processed by the authorities in Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden and the United States.

“There are hundreds if not thousands of them in Europe alone. The question is, how can we locate them”, the CEO of the organization Philip Grant says news agency AFP.

Philip Grant

At the end of November, one war criminal hunt got its decision, when a court in Germany gave a life sentence to a member of the Gambian Junglers death squad Bye to Lowe. He was convicted of murder, attempted murder, and crimes against humanity while he was a dictator Yahya Jammeh as the driver of a group that killed opponents in the early 2000s.

The legal process started when Trial and other NGOs were in contact with German prosecutors in 2019, after they had received information about Lowe's stay in Germany.

When When Trial comes to the knowledge of evidence, such as footage, about the presence of suspected war criminals in a country, they submit their information to the country's authorities. It is up to the authorities to decide whether they will take action after receiving the information.

Trial receives information about suspected war criminals and their whereabouts from informants, journalists and through other non-governmental organizations. But chance also plays a role.

Sometimes the suspect and his victim have met each other on the street or, for example, in a reception center for asylum seekers.

“Ten years ago, Algerians who lived in exile told us that they saw their country's former defense minister by Khaled Nezzar leaving the bank in Geneva,” says Grant.

Nezzar, who served as defense minister at the start of the Algerian civil war, was charged with crimes against humanity in August.

“ Chance also plays a role.

To the same like a decade ago, Syrians living in Geneva told Trial that the Syrian president Bashar al-Assad sedan Rifaat al-Assad's had been seen staying in one of the city's luxury hotels. Last year, Swiss authorities finally wanted Rifaat al-Assad for war crimes related to the 1982 massacres in the Syrian city of Hama.

Trial does not report suspected war criminals if they arrive in Switzerland for peace talks. Such an action could threaten the negotiations themselves and the goals of the negotiations, says Grant. Switzerland is home to offices of several international organizations, such as UN organizations and the Red Cross.

Philip Grant says that the trigger for Trial's activities were the events of 1998, when the dictator who ruled Chile Augusto Pinochet was arrested in London. Four years later, the organization's activities began, which Grant characterizes as tightening up the legal system.

“There's a lot of talk about justice, but very few actually put effort into justice and compensation for victims,” ​​says Grant.

Chasing down war criminals is only part of the work that Trial does. The organization has represented more than 8,000 victims in various courts, participated in about a hundred trials and trained thousands of legal experts.

It also works in countries at war and in areas recovering from the conflict – now the intention is to launch the program in Ukraine. In addition to private funding, the UN and the EU participate in financing its activities, which enables the organization to offer victims of war crimes free legal aid.