Criminal suspicions | Suspicion: Vastaamo-accused appeared in the lawsuit of an acquaintance as an expert of the United States Department of Defense

According to STT’s information, Aleksanteri Kivimäki is suspected of falsifying an expert opinion, which was tried to be used in a lawsuit in favor of a family acquaintance of his.

It is suspected that Kivimäki appeared in the statement under a false name and, among other things, as an expert of the United States Ministry of Defense.

STT reported last year that a new preliminary investigation had been started on Kivimäki in southwestern Finland. According to STT’s information, the criminal suspicion is related to a legal battle between Kivimäki’s family friend and his former business partner.

The woman had a company in Varsinais-Suomi with her business partner. In 2018, the partner was dismissed from the position of the company’s board chairman due to a lack of trust, and a woman was elected in his place.

The dismissed person took the case to court because he said he had not received information about the extraordinary general meeting or the previous board meeting where it was decided to convene the general meeting.

Kivimäki’s family friend said that he had sent the invitations by e-mail and presented to the district court as evidence an expert opinion prepared by an it-forensics expert “Robert Cornel” who lives in the United States. According to the statement, Cornel worked as an expert for the state of Massachusetts and the United States Department of Defense.

“ According to the prosecutors, Robert Cornel is one of the pseudonyms used by Kivimäki.

Company partner began investigating Cornell’s background and contacted the director of the Massachusetts State Forensic Services.

This said that he did not know a person named Robert Cornel and also could not find any information about him on the Internet. Cornel’s home address in the US led to the parking lot and his phone number to Spain.

The corporate partner also asked two translators to evaluate Cornel’s statement. They considered that, based on the grammatical errors and expressions in the statement, there was reason to suspect that English is not the mother tongue of the person making the statement.

Since there was uncertainty about Cornel’s identity, the partner requested several times that the court hear Cornel personally. The woman objected to the demand because, according to her, it would have been impossible in terms of schedule and unreasonably expensive, since Cornel lived in the United States.

The district court ended up requiring the woman to provide additional information about Cornelis as a person and his expertise. Finally, the woman’s counsel announced that they would waive the statement as expert evidence.

According to the district court of Varsinais-Suomen, all the facts that emerged in the case indicated that Robert Cornel was not a real person. In its decision in the summer of 2020, it considered that the woman had not sent the disputed emails. The judgment was appealed to the Court of Appeal of Turku, which evaluated the matter in the same way.

On a woman had a Finnish information security company as his second expert in the district court. The company’s statement also lost its probative value when it became clear to the district court that it was based on email log files provided by Robert Cornell. According to the court, it remained unclear where the unspecified log files provided to the company had actually been collected and who had processed them.

According to the prosecutors of the Vastaamo case, which is being processed in the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa, the log files of the woman’s e-mail are connected to Aleksanteri Kivimäki Vastaamo’s data breach and extortion of patients.

When the police investigated the servers allegedly related to the data breach, the investigation found the e-mail log of Kivimäki’s family friend and a file containing an expert opinion marked as written by Robert Cornell. According to the prosecutors, Robert Cornel is one of the pseudonyms used by Kivimäki and the phone number mentioned in the statement belonged to Kivimäki.

“ The case is under prosecution.

The counter thing according to the preliminary investigation, a family acquaintance flew to Spain at the beginning of April 2019 to meet Kivimäki.

According to the Central Criminal Police, Kivimäki has said that the woman asked him to modify the information in his e-mail so that it would appear as if e-mails sent to the wrong address had gone to the right recipient. Kivimäki said he copied the email log file to his computer and processed it, the preliminary investigation says.

According to the district court verdict, the woman handed over her e-mail log file for examination by a Finnish information security company on April 11, 2019, i.e. after the trip to Spain. He presented Cornel’s expert opinion to the district court in October 2019.

The woman was heard as a witness in the Vastaamo preliminary investigation in May. He said he knows nothing about how his emails ended up on the investigated server. He did not want to answer the question about whether he knows Kivimäki personally and appealed to self-incrimination protection.

Stone hill has been suspected in the Southwest Finland investigation of data breach, violation of communications secrecy and falsification of evidence. There is also another suspect in the case, who is charged with the same crimes. According to STT’s information, he is a family acquaintance of Kivimäki, who was involved in the business case.

The case is under prosecution. Prosecutor Petri Hiltunen said on Wednesday that the prosecution is still in the early stages. He did not comment on the identities of the suspects or what the criminal suspicions entail.

“There is a statement in the case under the name of Robert Cornell, and the suspicion is that such a person does not exist, that’s all I can say,” said Hiltunen.

According to Hiltunen, both suspects have denied criminal suspicions.

Kivimäki’s lawyer Peter Jaari did not want to comment on the matter at this stage. STT also reached out to Kivimäki’s family friend, but did not get a comment from the woman.

Southwestern Finland’s police have previously said that the suspected crimes do not target a large entity. According to the police, the targets were a private person and a company.

According to Kivimäki’s arrest records, the time period for the data breach and violation of communications secrecy extended from the end of March 2019 to the beginning of October 2021. The period of the suspected falsification of evidence is from the end of May 2019 to January 2020.