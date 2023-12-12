Criminal suspicions | Suspected rape in the school toilet shocks students – Principal: “The school is still a safe place”

The police suspect that an older student raped a 13-year-old in the school restroom.

Parent's the student is suspected of having raped on Monday of a younger student in the middle of the school day in the toilet of a school in Ylytornio.

Principal of the Ainiovaara school center Jouni Vuontisjärvi says that the students' sense of security was shaken by the incident. According to him, the next task of the school's adults is to restore the students' sense of security.

“We focus on taking corrective measures.”

Happened has awakened various thoughts in the students, describes Vuontisjärvi.

They have been offered conversational help after the incident. The school has temporarily increased staff in order to be able to respond to the students' concerns and provide them with sufficient support.

Normally, the school has one curator, but now there are three of them. Youth workers also help. Vuontisjärvi describes the advantage of the small municipality that helping hands were gathered for the school quickly.

Lessons have continued at school as normal. Vuontisjärvi thinks that everyday life is the best medicine for many things.

“Even though the feeling of safety has been shaken, we now want to strengthen the feeling that the school is still a safe place.”

Ainiovaara school center has grades 1–9. The school center belongs to Ylitornio elementary school, which administratively also includes Mellakoski and Raanujärvi schools.

Suspect the sexual offense took place on Monday after noon. The place of the crime is the school toilets. The Lapland Police Department says in its release that the suspect is a few years older than the victim and has a foreign background.