Criminal suspicions | Suspected of a crime, ex-commander of the Coast Guard at the hearing: I have nothing to show in defense of my actions

Criminal suspicions|The police are investigating Risto Jääskeläinen’s activities as a suspected crime of service.

Gulf of Finland acted as the commander of the sea guard Risto Jääskeläinen did not defend his activities related to the suspicion of crime in any way during his internal hearing of the Border Guard.

Jääskeläinen’s actions have led to a criminal investigation and his dismissal. The Border Guard has also arrested Jääskeläinen from his post.

According to documents obtained by HS, Jääskeläinen has admitted that he behaved contrary to what his position and duties as commander of the coast guard would have required.

Border Guard has submitted a request for an investigation into Jääskeläinen’s activities to the Central Criminal Police (krp). The crime title in the investigation request is service crime.

The authorities have not publicly disclosed what Jääskeläinen is suspected of doing.

According to the Criminal Code, a service crime can be fulfilled by many kinds of acts. It could be, for example, breaking or not complying with an order, working while intoxicated, or obtaining relief in the service on a false basis.

Helsingin Sanomat requested and received from the Border Guard the documents regarding the detention of Jääskeläinen from the performance of his duties. The Border Guard has also hidden from them what the suspected crime concerns.

However, the documents reveal other things that Jääskeläinen has told about the performance of his duties during the hearing on the arrest on July 30.

Jääskelain was heard personally by the head of the Border Guard Pasi Kostamovaara. Jääskeläinen did not want to use an assistant at the event and did not ask the trustee to be heard in the matter.

Jääskeläinen stated at the hearing that he has nothing to present in defense of his actions.

When asked, he admitted that his actions had the potential to jeopardize trust in the appropriate handling of the duties of the Border Guard.

In addition, he admitted that the criminal suspicion has an effect on his conditions for performing his duties as commander of the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard.

Jääskeläinen also stated that he has not behaved as required by his position and duties. He announced at the hearing that he had resigned since the beginning of September.

According to the minutes, the head of the Border Guard Kostamovaara stated at the hearing that Jääskeläinen’s stance on his act is unequivocal and straightforward.

According to the protocol, the hearing lasted ten minutes.

Krp does not say about the content of the criminal investigation regarding Jääskelain at this stage.

“The investigation is at such a stage,” the head of the investigation Sami Liimatainen justifies the meager information line.

According to the KRP, the service crime investigation concerns the actions of a representative of the senior management of the Border Guard. KRP does not confirm the name of the suspect in the crime, but according to HS information, it is Risto Jääskeläinen.

The head of the investigation Liimatainen also does not comment on whether there are other crimes in the preliminary investigation than service crime. According to him, the police are still investigating the matter.

“In the coming weeks, it will become clear how extensive investigations need to be done here, if needed,” says Liimatainen about the duration of the preliminary investigation.

HS has not reached Risto Jääskeläinen.