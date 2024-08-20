Criminal suspicions | Suspect of baby’s murder remanded in custody

Criminal suspicions|From the police’s point of view, there has been a risk that the suspect will try to escape from the beginning.

In Vuosaari a 40-year-old woman suspected of murdering her baby has been ordered to be re-imprisoned by the Court of Appeal’s decision.

The district court released the woman from pretrial detention on August 9.

The police complained about the release decision.

Director of Investigation, Crime Commissioner Tuomas Lindholm says that the arrest decision was expected.

Lindholm does not want to take any position on the question of whether the police have information about the woman’s whereabouts.

The police from this point of view, the risk of evasion has been a special condition for imprisonment, Lindholm says.

Risk of evasion means that there is reason to suspect that the suspect will flee, or otherwise avoid the preliminary investigation, trial or execution of the punishment.

“The issue is such a serious criminal suspicion and the person otherwise has absolutely no ties to Finland.”

In Lindholm’s opinion, the previous decision to release the suspect was very surprising and unexpected.

Supreme court (KKO) issued a preliminary ruling in March, in which it outlined the grounds on which a person can be imprisoned in the district court when he is suspected of a so-called aggravated crime, such as murder.

This solution may also explain the release of the woman suspected of murder.

KKO stated that the seriousness of the suspected crime alone is no longer sufficient for imprisonment, but in addition to that, there must be other, more precise grounds. These include avoidance risk, continuation risk and entanglement risk.

If these reasons are not met, i.e. if, for example, the suspect can no longer mess up the investigation, according to the new policy, the district court can also release the murder suspect from pretrial detention.

He was the first to report on the decision to imprison the woman Evening newspaper.