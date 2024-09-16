Criminal suspicions | Such is the construction site in the center of Helsinki, where a passer-by died after falling into a trench

Criminal suspicions|The warnings at the construction site that led to death are rather inconspicuous, criticizes a passer-by.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The man fell into a deep trench on Tuutharkakuja and died instantly. The police are investigating the adequacy of the protections at the construction site. A passer-by considers the construction site’s warnings to be insufficient. According to the contractor’s CEO, the safeguards were appropriate.

Steep the drop into the depths starts a couple of meters away on the other side of the construction site fences.

This was the end of the journey of the man walking down Puutarhakuja in the center of Helsinki on Saturday evening. He was on his way from Kruununhaa to the train station and decided to walk along the edge of Kaisaniemi Park.

According to an eyewitness interviewed by HS, falling into a meter-deep drainage ditch at the foot of an apartment building led to immediate death.

The police are now investigating whether the protections at the construction site were sufficient.

On Monday in the morning, there are a lot of people, including children, moving around the construction site. There is a school and several hotels nearby.

Lives in Ullanlinna Linda Miettinen is on his daily run. At the edge of the cliff, he makes a u-turn.

Miettinen says that he normally goes around Töölönlahti, but now he had to return home earlier, which is why he decided to adjust.

The jogger has not heard about the weekend’s death. However, the news of falling into the trench does not surprise him very much.

He says, for example, that he didn’t notice the site’s warning until the reporter showed it: a laminated sheet of paper attached to a plywood sheet with a stop sign the size of a cigarette pack.

The text below says that the road is partially closed to traffic due to construction works.

“I thought I could get through this and decided to run here. There could be more warnings,” says Miettinen.

In his opinion, special attention should be paid to the warnings, especially now that there are various construction sites around Helsinki.

Linda Miettinen thought about correcting it, but turned back when Puutarhakuja was cut off by construction site fences.

According to Linda Miettinen, the warnings could be more visible.

Warning label at the west end of Puutarhakuja, the drainage ditch of the apartment building is not visible. The drop is only visible closer to the edge, about 60 meters from the warning.

According to an eyewitness interviewed by HS, the street was pitch dark in the evening when the accident happened.

There are no street lights at the venue, and no lights are visible at the construction site either. The only light source seems to be above the entrance to the apartment building, a couple of meters from the edge of the gorge.

Although the construction site is fenced, it is easy to slip there despite the fences. On Monday morning, construction workers are moving fences. One of them rushes the bystanders further away.

CEO of Terrawise, which works as a contractor Tuomas Saarinen told HS on Sunday that, according to his understanding, the site was properly protected and the trench was lined with triple fences.

On Monday, there is a high metal fence in front of the crash site and a low plastic construction site fence behind it. There are also concrete barriers at the edge of the shaft, but there is no triple enclosure visible at any point.