Criminal suspicions | Stabbing at Espoonlahti metro station – victim in hospital

July 11, 2024
The person who sustained injuries in the situation has been transported to the hospital.

Espoonlahti There was a stabbing at the metro station on Thursday, says the Länsi-Uusimaa police department in its press release. According to the police, the stabbing took place on a subway platform.

The police received a notification via the emergency center at the subway station on Thursday at 5:22 p.m.

Several police patrols went to the scene and the person who was injured in the situation was transported to the hospital. According to preliminary police information, the suspect did not threaten other people in the situation.

The police caught the suspect and are continuing to investigate the incident.

The police say in a press release that they will not release any more information about the matter at this stage.

