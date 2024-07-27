Criminal suspicions | Shots were fired from Uimarantna in Jyväskylä, several weapons were found at the scene

Criminal suspicions|The incident happened early Saturday morning at Tuomiojärvi beach in Jyväskylä.

in Jyväskylä the Tuomiojärvi beach was shot on Saturday, the police suspect. No one was injured in the incident.

The incident happened early in the morning after six thirty. According to the police, they are currently suspected of causing danger and a firearms crime.

Director of Investigation, Criminal District Commissioner Sami Salo says that there was a group of more than ten people there. There were reportedly no people outside the party on the beach.

According to Salo, according to current information, several shots have been fired on the beach. Several weapons were also found on the beach.

Police has arrested persons suspected of crime, whose involvement in the incident is being investigated. According to Salo, not everyone involved has yet had time to talk.

The police ask you to report any observations or additional information related to the incident, which can be sent by e-mail to the address [email protected].