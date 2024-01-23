Criminal suspicions | Shooting with a bullet gun at a school in Porvoo is being investigated as three counts of assault

The police have seized the plastic bullet gun used as an instrument of crime and are conducting technical investigations on it.

Eastern Uusimaa On Tuesday, the police have launched a preliminary investigation into the incident that took place in the yard of Strömborgska school in Porvoo. The incident is being investigated as three counts of assault and at least one count of possession of an object suitable for harming another.

On Monday, three students were shot in the face with a bullet gun during recess. The participants were all around 15 years old.

“There are currently two suspects in the case, but according to police information, only one plastic bullet gun was used in the acts. Efforts are being made to interrogate all those involved in the coming weeks. In the investigation of the case, we cooperate with the school and the child protection authorities,” says the crime commissioner Matti Kolula in the bulletin.

Police has seized the plastic bullet gun used as an instrument of crime and is conducting technical studies on it. According to the police release, some plastic ball guns are equivalent to a conventional air gun in terms of effectiveness and different types of bullets are available for them. With an effective plastic bullet gun, the bullets fired can penetrate the skin and other tissues.

According to the police's preliminary investigation, this case did not involve a particularly effective plastic ball gun.

“It's still worth noting that even a bullet fired with a low-powered plastic bullet gun can, for example, cause serious injuries if it hits the eye. Plastic bullet guns are not toys, and adults should supervise their safe handling and according to the instructions”, reminds Kolula.

According to the police, plastic ball guns that resemble real guns can also cause serious dangerous situations and misunderstandings if they are kept in a public place.

The police are asking eyewitnesses to the incident to report their observations and possible footage to the police address [email protected].

STRÖMBORG SCHOOL is a Swedish-language comprehensive school with grades 1-9 and preschool. The school also has an afternoon club for 1st and 2nd grade students.

Elementary school principal Carola Wiksten said on Monday that it was a prank. One of the school's students had brought a plastic bullet gun to school and the students had unanimously decided to shoot with it.

“Apparently they thought it was fun to shoot around with a pellet gun,” said Wiksten.