Criminal suspicions | Serious criminal suspicion in Jyväskylä: the police ask for observations of unusual activity

Criminal suspicions|According to the police, the crime took place on Sunday evening.

Police is investigating a serious crime against life and health in Jyväskylä, says the Internal Finland Police Department in its press release on Monday.

The act is suspected to have taken place in the vicinity of Tammirinte school’s off-road chewing track in the Jyskä district on Sunday between 21:30 and 22:00.

The police are asking for observations of unusual activity from that time to 050 456 0471.

The police are citing investigative reasons, and are not releasing any more information about the case at this stage.

Correction on July 8, 2024 at 6:36 p.m.: Tammirinne school is located in the Jyskä district, not in Halssila, as was previously reported in the news.