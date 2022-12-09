Criminal suspicions | Serial strangler and poisoner – These are the most famous serial killers in Finland

On Friday, the police told about the man suspected of killing two women, who may have more victims. There are several cases in Finland’s criminal history where one person has committed numerous murders that are similar to each other.

Finland there are several cases in the criminal history where one person has committed numerous homicides that are similar to each other.

On Friday, the police told about the man suspected of killing two women, who is believed to have “driven” women around Finland at different times. According to the police, the suspect may have more victims.

The case is only about a suspected crime. The man is currently in custody.

According to the police, it has been typical of the man’s behavior that the suspect has taken women for a ride and, for example, camped with them. The trips are oriented around Finland.

“We have identified several persons who have been transported. Worryingly, it seems that there could be even more of them,” Helsinki police crime inspector Jari Koski said to HS.

According to Koski, the police are also investigating the possibility that there are even more people who have not returned from the suspect’s drives.

Read more: “There may be others who haven’t returned” – Suspect of killing two women continued to “drive around” for years

Here the story goes through a few cases in Finnish criminal history where criminals have been convicted of similar murders.

Such criminals are sometimes called serial killers.

There is no established definition of a serial killer. However, we often talk about a person who has killed several people and there is a clear break between homicides.

One of the most famous Finnish serial killers has worked as a basic nurse Ann-Maria Myllgren (formerly Aino Nykopp-Koski). Myllgren, also known as a poison nurse, poisoned several of his patients who were in home and institutional care with drugs that were not part of their treatment.

In 2010, a poison nurse who worked in Helsinki was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of five elderly people. According to the court, he had poisoned more patients, but not all of them died. The murders were committed between 2004 and 2009.

As a serial killer known Michael Penttilä received a life sentence for murder in 2020, but his dark criminal history stretches back to the 1980s.

In 2018, Penttilä, who was born in Oulu, strangled to death a woman who sold sex services in her home in Alpiharju, Helsinki. According to the Court of Appeal, Penttilä murdered the woman by strangling her with his hands, a leather belt and tights.

This was already the fourth case in which Penttilä’s strangulation led to the death of a woman or girl. In 1985, he strangled to death his own mother, the following year a 12-year-old girl, and in 1993 a woman he met in a bar. In addition, Penttilä has committed several other serious violent and sexual crimes and various other crimes over the years.

in the 2010s was in public a lot Pekka Seppänen killed or attempted to kill several people by drowning.

In 2017, the District Court sentenced Seppänen, who was accused of serial drownings, to 14.5 years in prison for, among other things, two murders, three attempted murders and aggravated manslaughter. The Court of Appeal upheld the verdict and considered that, based on the dangerousness assessment, Seppä must be considered extremely dangerous. The court ordered Seppänen to serve the entire sentence in prison.

The drowning cases took place between 2007 and 2014 near Seppänen’s summer cottage in Viinijärvi, Liperi in North Karelia. Seppänen and the victims belonged to the same circle of friends who spent time at the cottage and enjoyed alcohol in different groups. The groups also went boating on Seppänen’s initiative, when he capsized the boat on purpose and did not stay to help those who got into the water.

According to the prosecutors, a total of seven people had died under unclear circumstances at Seppänen’s homestead and cottage. The police had previously investigated two deaths, but no evidence of crimes was found.

Finland the worst and sometimes even the only serial killer has been titled as someone who lived in the 19th century Juhani Adaminpoikaa. Adaminpoika did his blood work in 1849 in Häme. He killed 12 people in five weeks.

Juhani Adaminpojasta, for whom the name Juhani Aataminpoika has also been used, was also known as Kerpeikkari in his time. Kerpeikkari comes from the Swedish word skarprättare, executioner.

Among those murdered were Adaminpoja’s mother, sister and half-brother. He was caught at the end of November at 849 Padasjoki. After a long trial, Adaminpojja was ordered to be a tsar of Nicholas I signed the death penalty, but the beating remained a show.

Finally, Adaminpoika died in captivity in Suomenlinna in 1854.