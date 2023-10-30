Monday, October 30, 2023
Criminal suspicions | Sdp's Tuppurainen: The police summoned Lindén for questioning in November of last year

October 30, 2023
Criminal suspicions | Sdp’s Tuppurainen: The police summoned Lindén for questioning in November of last year

Member of Parliament Aki Lindén (sd) is suspected of breach of duty in the investigation concerning the tendering of Husi’s procurements.

Sdp’s Congressman Aki Lindén informed the party in November of last year that he had received an invitation from the police to be heard. The chairman of the party’s parliamentary group informs STT about this via text message Titti Tuppurainen.

Lindén is suspected of breaching his official duty in the investigation concerning the bidding process for Husi’s procurements.

The police announced earlier on Monday that the investigation will be transferred to the prosecutor regarding the three suspects. According to the police, procurement law regulations were violated in Hus for years and procurements were made without competitive bidding.

Lindén served as CEO of Hus in 2010–2018.

Tuppurainen was also asked why the suspected crime had not been made public, for example, before the spring parliamentary elections, but Tuppurainen did not answer this anymore.

STT has not reached Lindén. To Turku Sanomat he said he has made no mistakes.

