Criminal suspicions | Romania arrested social media star Andrew Tate, known for his misogyny, on suspicion of human trafficking

Romanian authorities believe that Tate, her brother and two Romanian suspects have formed an organized crime group that has recruited, housed and exploited women.

Romanian authorities said Thursday they had arrested a British-American social media star Andrew Tate on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and the establishment of an organized criminal group.

The news agency Reuters and the British Broadcasting Corporation report on the matter, among others BBC.

The prosecutor said in a statement released Thursday that authorities believe that Tate, her brother Tristan Tate and two Romanian suspects have established an organized crime group that has recruited, housed and exploited women.

According to the statement, the authorities have found six women who have been sexually exploited by the suspects.

The suspects are believed to have forced the women to create pornographic content that “was intended to be viewed on certain websites for a fee”. According to the prosecutor, the operation would have brought significant amounts of money to the suspects.

The criminal investigation against the brothers was launched in April. The brothers’ lawyer confirmed that they are in custody.

Romanian authorities released a video that appears to show the arrest of the brothers and the raid on their mansion. In the video, weapons, knives and money seem to be found in the mansion, among other things.

Previously Tate, who worked as a professional kickboxer, is known for his misogyny.

He hit the headlines in 2016 when he was eliminated from Britain’s Big Brother. The reason was a video in which Tate appears to attack a woman. Tate has denied the authenticity of the video.

Later, Tate has gained a reputation especially for his misogynistic speeches on social media platforms. of the NBC news channel according to Tate has, among other things, claimed that women belong to men and described in detail the violence he would inflict on a woman who cheated on him.

He has been banned from Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok and YouTube due to his content.

Tate was also kicked off Twitter in 2017 after he claimed in a post that women are “partially responsible” for being raped. However, he returned to the platform in November with Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk’s relaxed platform hate speech restrictions.