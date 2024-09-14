Criminal suspicions | Residents of a detached house chased away three burglars who tried to enter in Liedo

Criminal suspicions|The dark-clad burglars ran away towards the nearby forest.

Three On Friday evening, a man tried to break into a detached house, whose residents were present, says the police in South-West Finland.

On Friday, around 6 pm, the police received a mission to a house in the Ilmaristen area of ​​Lieto, into which three people tried to break in by force.

The occupants of the house beat up the intruders, after which the intruders fled by running towards the nearby forest.

According to the police, the intruders were dressed in dark clothes and at least two of them were masked with clothing covering their face and head. The third man had hedgehog hair. The men were about 180–185 centimeters tall and, based on observations, of legal age.

“The police have launched a preliminary investigation into the matter and are investigating the case under the criminal headings of attempted robbery, assault and breach of domestic peace,” says the on-duty head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Jussi Gustafsson In the Southwestern Finland police bulletin.

Police requests to report any findings or information on the matter by email to [email protected] or by text or WhatsApp message to 050 411 7655.