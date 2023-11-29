Criminal suspicions | Representatives of Ravintola Lapuahov were suspected of an alcohol violation for serving Rasmus Takaluoma

The prosecutor decided not to press charges.

Police suspected representatives of the hotel-restaurant Lapuahov of an alcohol violation for a 16-year-old Rasmus Takaluoma due to sedation. This is evident from the preliminary investigation material, which became public on Wednesday.

Takaluoma disappeared in Lapua last November after he had been removed from Lapuahovi as a minor. Takaluoma ended up in a scuffle with a policeman who was spending the night off in a restaurant.

He was found dead in September. No crime is suspected in the death.

Police questioned Lapuahov’s entrepreneur and two employees on suspicion of alcohol violations.

The police said in the interrogations that the entrepreneur to Zafer Demirthat, according to the police, Takaluoma was served alcohol in the restaurant on the night of his disappearance. The entrepreneur denied being guilty of an alcohol violation.

“In our opinion, he was not a minor. His identity card (driver’s license) has been checked and according to it he was over 18 years old. I’m there. had seen his driver’s license before, he had been going there for maybe a month,” the Lapuahov entrepreneur told the police.

According to the entrepreneur, a relative of Rasmus Takaluoma later told him that the boy had obtained a fake driver’s license from Seinäjoki.

The suspected alcohol violation was previously transferred to prosecution. However, the prosecutor decided not to press charges.

According to the prosecutor, based on the preliminary investigation, it could not be ruled out that Takaluoma had used fake papers and the restaurant did not know his real age.

There was also no evidence that the employees suspected of alcohol violations had sold alcohol to Takaluoma.

Southern Ostrobothnia the district court fined Demir on Wednesday for assaulting the police.

According to the indictment, the entrepreneur in Lapuahov gave the police wrong information and thus made it difficult for the police to operate on November 17 last year.

According to the indictment, the entrepreneur informed the police that there was only a surveillance camera outside the restaurant, but not inside the restaurant. In reality, there was a camera inside.

The police did not search for the recording of the indoor camera due to the entrepreneur’s report.

“The surveillance camera recording has been relevant because Takaluoma was doing business in Restaurant Lapuahovi on the night of his disappearance. Only later did the police become aware of a video clip from the restaurant’s internal surveillance camera published on social media, which also shows the missing person Takaluoma,” the prosecutor’s subpoena application states.

