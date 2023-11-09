Criminal suspicions | Purra: “We condemn all criminal and violent activity”

Yle reported earlier on Thursday that a former member of Basic Finns is suspected of a series of fake bombs targeting party offices.

Basic Finns chairman Riikka Purra writes in the message service X that he condemns all criminal and violent activity and thanks the police for fighting “delusional plans” in time.

Yle news earlier on Thursday, that a former member of Basic Finns is suspected of a series of fake bombs targeting party offices. Party secretary of the Basic Finns Harri Vuorenpää confirmed to Yle that the man has previously been a member of the party.

In February, packages were sent to the offices of Sdp, the Left Alliance and the Greens in different parts of Finland. The fake bomb series covers seven different cases.

For example, the left party office in Helsinki was emptied due to a suspicious package. However, there was no concrete danger from the packages.

HS said in October that the sending of packages is being investigated as suspected illegal threats made with terrorist intent.

Purra describes the case as “horrifying and also sad”.

Also Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) found it “extremely boring”.

“Of course, I don’t think it’s a good thing if people come to us who don’t respect the democracy we respect here,” said Rantanen for MTV.

“I would hope that among basic Finns there would be no such persons who do not respect this system of ours.”

Correction 9.11. 4:38 p.m.: In the previous version of the news, it was wrongly mentioned that Yle had reported on the suspicion on Wednesday. The news was published on Thursday.

Read more: Yle: The suspect in the fake bombings of party offices was a member of Basic Finns – there are also indications of planning a ritual murder