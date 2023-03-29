Criminal suspicions | Prosecutor: Tukes official made biased statements about mining

An official of the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency has issued statements about mining operations. They have been suspected of being biased.

Prosecutor The Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency has filed a charge of gross abuse of official position against the Tukes official. The case will be heard in Pirkanmaa district court.

The criminal suspicion is related to the mining operations of the Dragon Mining company in Pirkanmaa’s Orivedi. A considerable amount of waste has been found in the company’s mining area, which is suspected of being illegally stored in a mining tunnel.

District Attorney Antti Virtanen according to the indictment is related to the statements made about the mine. The content of the indictment is still secret.

According to the police’s preliminary investigation, the official has given statements to the ely center. According to the preliminary investigation by the police, it is suspected that the official’s statements were more pro-mining than neutral.

In addition, he has been suspected of taking a stand on matters that do not belong to Tukes.

The official has denied that he was guilty of a crime in the case. It is not suspected that he received any financial benefit for himself.

As a mining authority, Tukes supervises compliance with the law and performs other duties stipulated in the Mining Act.

To the civil servant the suspected criminal offense was revealed in connection with the environmental criminal investigation regarding waste in the mining area.

The police are still continuing the preliminary investigation regarding the waste in the mining area. In that case, gross environmental damage is a crime. There are several people suspected of the crime.

The police have said that the criminal suspicions go back to the time of the mine’s previous owner, Outokumpu. Outokumpu operated at Orivede until 2003.