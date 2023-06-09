Criminal suspicions | Prosecutor: The transport company was defrauded of hundreds of thousands of euros – prison is demanded for the ex-country manager

According to the charges, the ex-country manager both prepared and approved fraudulent invoices. In addition to him, there are 11 people accused. The district court will give its decision today.

Eastern Uusimaa today the district court will give a verdict on a large economic crime case, in which, according to the prosecutor, the transport company was unjustifiably billed for hundreds of thousands of euros.

A total of 12 people are accused, among them the company’s former country manager for Finland. An absolute prison sentence is demanded for him and six other accused. For the rest, the prosecutor demands a suspended sentence.

The Itä-Uusimaa police previously said that the former country manager and other parties are suspected of using and directing the transport company’s funds to other companies without justification.

“There is reason to suspect that the funds have ended up benefiting either him (ex-country manager) or his close circle. According to the head of the investigation, he could clearly be classified as the main suspect,” the crime commissioner Mikko Kiiski said at the end of 2019, when the preliminary investigation was completed.

The accusations according to the ex-country manager had, among other things, drawn up dozens of unjustified invoices in the name of a company he owned, registered in Estonia, imported them into the transport company’s system and accepted the invoices on behalf of the company. As a result, the transport company paid the man’s Estonian company almost 300,000 euros, the indictment says.

In his written response to the district court, the ex-country director has denied all charges and demanded their dismissal.

The investigation of the criminal entity took the years 2017–2019. Criminal suspicions were investigated through international legal aid measures, with the help of extensive document acquisitions and by interrogating dozens of people. The fact that the police’s preliminary investigation file is more than 10,000 pages long also shows the extent of the case.