Criminal suspicions | Professors: The Big Apple’s criminal suspicions may intensify or there may be more

According to the professors interviewed by HS, the investigation titles of the suspected wrongful death in the Big Apple shopping center may still change and possibly become more difficult. According to the professors, the training period for security guards should also be extended.

8.1. 17:54

Criminal law according to experts, as the investigation progresses, the suspects in Iso Omena’s fatal accident on Saturday may also be suspected of other crimes.

On Saturday, a woman died in the corridor of Espoo’s shopping center when four security guards were holding her down.

There are still several unclear issues in the course of the case, and professors of criminal law are evaluating the case based on the information presented to Helsingin Sanomat in the media.

Read more: Eyewitnesses: This is how the situation that led to the woman’s death unfolded in Iso Omena

It is known, that there is reason to suspect several persons of wrongful death. This is what the police said on Sunday.

Manslaughter is a crime of homicide where the death of another is caused by negligence.

Professor Sakari Melander considers it possible that the suspicion of manslaughter may, as the investigation progresses, turn into a suspicion of gross manslaughter.

“On a general level, it can be stated that when assessing gross negligence, for example, it can be taken into account whether the persons have training in the use of force, and whether the situation was acted upon in accordance with the instructions received during the training. And the guards have training in the use of force,” says Melander.

Melander works as a professor of criminal law at the University of Helsinki.

“When assessing the heinousness of an act, the fact that there are numerous perpetrators can also be taken into account,” Melander continues.

Melander points out that the woman’s cause of death is not yet known. The cause of death can also affect the crime title if the death is the result of gross negligence on the part of the suspects.

Causing death can result in fines or a maximum of two years in prison. The minimum punishment for a serious crime is four months and a maximum of six years in prison.

Criminal law reader Tatu Hyttinen The University of Turku, on the other hand, estimates that the gross suspicion of manslaughter would no longer come up in the investigation.

“Aggravated murder is already close to murder as a crime, and it often includes extreme violence. I think it is likely that the form of the offense will not become aggravated during the investigation. My realistic experience is that the police do not start an investigation into the mildest form of crime,” says Hyttinen.

Assistant professor instead, it is possible that in addition to murder, suspects will also be suspected of other crimes.

“On a general level, it can be said that in addition to manslaughter, perpetrators are typically also convicted of assault or aggravated assault,” says Hyttinen.

It is known for certain that the police have several suspects in the case of Iso Omena’s death.

“It is typical in such cases that the role of the suspects is specified during the preliminary investigation. The court can sentence some as perpetrators, some as abettors, and some may not be sentenced at all”, assesses assistant professor Hyttinen.

With the guards according to the law, you have the right to use force, but they must be necessary and in the right direction.

“If we go to the side of excessive means of force, a criminal judgment comes into question. And when the person has now passed away, the investigation is justified and that’s what the police are doing now,” states Professor Melander.

“Based on the video of the situation and circulating on social media, I understand well why the matter is being investigated. The video shows a situation where four are on top of one,” says Melander.

Read more: An expert tells when the use of force is justified – the video shows some of the events of the Big Apple

The incident According to the professors who evaluated HS, it is obvious that the training of security guards is unnecessarily short in Finland.

“In their work, security guards may find themselves in a situation every day where they have to think about means of force. In that sense, it could be justified to think about whether training should be increased,” states Professor Melander.

“I wouldn’t draw far-reaching conclusions on the basis of an individual case, but in terms of society as a whole it would be justified for there to be more training regarding the basic nature of security guard activities, the use of force and their proportionality,” says Melander.

Cops in Finland, they receive a multi-year education equivalent to a lower university degree, while the training of security guards in the private sector lasts only a few weeks. A temporary guard card can be obtained with 40 hours of training, and further training is 80 hours long.

“The difference in education is like night and day. And that’s how it should be. The police have an authority that oversees public safety and order,” says Professor Melander.

“Guards, on the other hand, carry out order and safety maintenance tasks in situations limited in time and location, in which case it is necessary to ensure that the training is sufficient.”

Reader Hyttinen says that the role of security guards has been discussed in Finland for a very long time.

“Since privatization started to land in Finland. The basic question is related to the constitution. We have also given public power and the opportunity to use force to parties that should not be given it in light of recent cases,” says Hyttinen.

According to Hyttinen, it is clear that during the guards’ very short training, not enough jurisprudence, force and mind control can be learned.

“It also seems that people end up in the industry who are not necessarily suitable for the profession,” says Hyttinen.

Police did not say on Sunday whether the suspects had been arrested or interviewed.

“If the act was particularly reprehensible and the suspicion of a crime more serious, the police would certainly have arrested the suspects,” assesses assistant professor Hyttinen.

“The police have apparently thought that there are no factors in the case that would jeopardize the preliminary investigation or that there would be an attempt to influence the personal evidence,” Hyttinen continues.

If charges will be filed, and if the guards are convicted, they may well be out of business.

According to the law on private security services, the police department can cancel approval as a security guard or order supervisor completely or for a limited period of time, if the security guard or order supervisor has been convicted by a final judgment of a crime that shows that he is unfit for his job.

Read more: Securitas starts an internal investigation into the death

Read more: The police are investigating the events in Iso Omena as a homicide, the woman died in a situation where force was used